- Advertisement -

Former Big Brother Africa participant and the ex-girlfriend of Togoleses superstar Adebayor, Dillish Mathew has reacted to allegations made by the footballer as the cause of the break up.

According to Adebayor, one time his then girlfriend introduced introduced a man to him as her uncle not knowing the said man was actually the sugar daddy in the life of Dillish.

Adebayor took to his Insta stories to share more about his relationship with the former BBA star.

Well, Dillish after reading and hearing all that her ex-boyfriend has to say about her reacted to them and referred to the footballer as a Narcissistic personality disorder.

See screenshot below:

Dillish Mathew screenshot

Dillish Mathew screenshot

Dillish Mathew screenshot

Dillish Mathew screenshot

She went out with a friend and made fan of the harshtag #DillishdribblesAdebayor where her friend called her CR 7 because she dribbled the footballer.

Watch the video below:

A quick search on google for the meaning of Narcissistic shows that “it is a mental condition in which people have an inflated sense of their own importance, a deep need for excessive attention and admiration, troubled relationships, and a lack of empathy for others”.