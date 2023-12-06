type here...
Diminutive adult star standing at 3’11” says she would never date a man who’s under 6’2″

By Osei Emmanuel
A diminutive adult star who goes by the name, Emmalia Razis says she’s a virgin and hasn’t even kissed anyone in over a year but has a strict list of requirements.

The 3’11” adult star who describes her online presence as “80% bikinis and the rest is height jokes” says she’s not interested in men under 6’2” tall.

Emmalia Razis who goes by the name Lia Andrea 3’11 on OnlyFans admits that she originally set the strict height requirement on her dating profile as a joke, but she’s starting to take it seriously now.

Emmalia says that she’s never actually dated anyone and has never had any bedroom fun.

Speaking on the OnlyStans podcast, she says she’s interested in finding a man who’s over six feet tall: “I want them taller,” she said, “I want them to carry me.”

A bare minimum height would be 6’2”, she says, so they can “give me a little shoulder ride.” She would insist on checking their credentials on their driving licence though, because “every man lies about their height.”

