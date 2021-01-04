type here...
GhPage Entertainment I used to bring dining hall foods home for my mum to...
Entertainment

I used to bring dining hall foods home for my mum to eat – Medikal shares story of hardship

By Mr. Tabernacle
Medikal
Medikal
- Advertisement -

It seems every great person we see today went through a phase of life that either nearly broke them or strengthened them.

There has been many stories shared by some of these well-known personalities and we are not new to them.

Recently on social media, one of Ghana’s fast-rising music brands, AMG Medikal born Samuel Adu Frimpong, has shared his bitter experience in life during his SHS days.

According to the rapper, sometime ago when he was in the Senior High School, life became so hard that he used to bootlegger food from the dinning hall for his mum and kid sis to eat.

He adds that the only means he used to smuggle the food from the school’s dining hall was for him to jump the school wall.

See what he wrote on social media;

AMG POST
AMG POST

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, January 4, 2021
Accra
few clouds
78.8 ° F
78.8 °
78.8 °
94 %
2.5mph
20 %
Mon
86 °
Tue
84 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
85 °

TRENDING

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News