I used to bring dining hall foods home for my mum to eat – Medikal shares story of hardship

It seems every great person we see today went through a phase of life that either nearly broke them or strengthened them.

There has been many stories shared by some of these well-known personalities and we are not new to them.

Recently on social media, one of Ghana’s fast-rising music brands, AMG Medikal born Samuel Adu Frimpong, has shared his bitter experience in life during his SHS days.

According to the rapper, sometime ago when he was in the Senior High School, life became so hard that he used to bootlegger food from the dinning hall for his mum and kid sis to eat.

He adds that the only means he used to smuggle the food from the school’s dining hall was for him to jump the school wall.

See what he wrote on social media;