- Advertisement -

For the past few days, parts of Accra have been submerged and this is not the first time and defiantly not the last time.

The latest incident happened when the rain started at midnight on Tuesday, May 24.

Some areas in the capital affected include; Kaneshie, Adabraka, Weija, Teshie, Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Dansoman, Tse Addo and Tesano among others.

Alot of Ghanaians have called on Nana Addo to immediately put measures in place to put a total end to Accra floods because it’s past time we solve the problems once and for all.

Afia Schwar has joined the bandwagon to share her two cents about the whole saga and according to her, we should stop blaming the government and think straight for once.

As suggested by Afia Schwar, until we stop dumping refuse into gutters, we should always be prepared to face flooding anytime it heavily rains.

She further proposed that citizens should turn into vigilantes and slap the living daylight out of the people who dump rubbish into gutters.

Watch the video below to know more…

Afia Schwar is right but the government also has a major part to lay by providing waste bins and picking them up on time.