type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentWe are dirty people - Afia Schwar comments on Accra flooding (Video)
Entertainment

We are dirty people – Afia Schwar comments on Accra flooding (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
We are dirty people - Afia Schwar comments on Accra flooding (Video)
- Advertisement -

For the past few days, parts of Accra have been submerged and this is not the first time and defiantly not the last time.

The latest incident happened when the rain started at midnight on Tuesday, May 24.

Some areas in the capital affected include; Kaneshie, Adabraka, Weija, Teshie, Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Dansoman, Tse Addo and Tesano among others.

Alot of Ghanaians have called on Nana Addo to immediately put measures in place to put a total end to Accra floods because it’s past time we solve the problems once and for all.

Afia Schwar has joined the bandwagon to share her two cents about the whole saga and according to her, we should stop blaming the government and think straight for once.

As suggested by Afia Schwar, until we stop dumping refuse into gutters, we should always be prepared to face flooding anytime it heavily rains.

She further proposed that citizens should turn into vigilantes and slap the living daylight out of the people who dump rubbish into gutters.

Watch the video below to know more…

Subscribe to watch new videos

Afia Schwar is right but the government also has a major part to lay by providing waste bins and picking them up on time.

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, May 25, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    84.5 ° F
    84.5 °
    84.5 °
    67 %
    3.2mph
    35 %
    Wed
    84 °
    Thu
    84 °
    Fri
    84 °
    Sat
    85 °
    Sun
    84 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News