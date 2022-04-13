Update: Latest on disappearance and alleged murder of Rhodaline Amoah-Darko

- Advertisement -

The first witness in a case accusing a lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) of kidnapping his wife will be heard in Kumasi High Court.

The state’s first of three witnesses, according to the Attorney General’s office, will be a teaching assistant who worked at the Petroleum Department under Dr. Wilberforce Nkrumah Aggrey, the key suspect in the case.

According to a Joy News report, Dr Aggrey is also charged with public official deception.

He’s on trial with two other persons, including a man who claims to have found and sold the Infinix phone used by a Lands Commission officer.

On the other hand, State Attorney Charles Edward Yirenkyi urged the court to prevent the accused from contacting the witness.

It comes following a successful case management conference session on Tuesday for the main accused and his attorney.

Dr Wilberforce Nkrumah Aggrey‘s wife, Rhodaline Amoah-Darko, has been missing since August 30, 2021.

She is a mother of two who works as a Senior Lands Administrative Officer for the Lands Commission’s Kumasi office.

Dr Aggrey was released after appearing in the Asokwa District Court on a preliminary accusation of kidnapping but was later re-arrested in the Kumasi High Court on new allegations of kidnapping and deception of a public authority.

He has been held in prison custody, and has been denied bail after numerous attempts by his counsel.

All disclosures were handed to defence counsel by state prosecutors, including evidence that they intended to utilise against Dr Aggrey and the other two defendants during the trial.

The hearing has been rescheduled for April 26, 2022.