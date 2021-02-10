Ebony’s father reveals real reason why Ebony’s replacement he signed has been disappointing

Father of late musician Ebony Reigns has stated that the musician who he signed, Kim Mauuren as the replacement for his late daughter has not lived up to the billing.

Mr Opoku Kwarteng had appeared to be very much confidence to start a serious record label since the demise of her daughter but that ambition seems to have hit the snag.

Kwarteng signed Kim years ago with a huge anticipation by Ghanaians that even though Kim may not be a carbon copy of Ebony but will at least give some glimpse similarities to the late Ebony.

Few years have passed but Ghanaians and music lovers across the globe have actually heard nothing or little about the touted musician to replace Ebony.

Kwarteng in an interview with Accra based Hitz FM revealed the reason as to why his signee has been disappointing so far.

Startboy Kwarteng as affectionately like to be called categorically stated Kim has been very Lazy with the task which was assigned to her.

According Mr Kwarteng he ensured after signing her, he provided her with everything that she needed yet still Kim does not stay put.

He revealed that Kim does not stay home and focus on her work and more often whenever he is outside Ghana then things gets worse with her attitude of not staying home.