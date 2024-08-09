type here...
GhPageEntertainmentDisassociate yourself if you are dating a lady like Efia Odo -...
Entertainment

Disassociate yourself if you are dating a lady like Efia Odo – Kwesi Arthur to men

By Qwame Benedict
Kwesi Arthur and Efia Odo hanging out together
Kwesi Arthur and Efia Odo

Kwesi Arthur after sitting and reflecting on the advantages and disadvantages of dating Efia Odo has concluded that it was a bad move and no one should do that.

The Tema-based rapper and Efia Odo used to be an item some years ago but things didn’t go well leading to their break up.

Since their breakup, Efia Odo has been the one speaking and making allegations until now that Kwesi Arthur has responded to her in a tweet.

Well, Kwesi Arthur has advised upcoming musicians and men in general against dating ladies such as Efia Odo because they are going to drag their hard-earned reputation in the mud all in the name of chasing clout.

He warned that men should think very well before going for such ladies rather than think with their d*cks.

Kwesi Arthur posted: “Young men coming up in the industry or just in general please don’t think with your dick and disassociate yourself from any women who would use what you work so hard to build for yourself and family for social media clout.”

See the post below:

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Friday, August 9, 2024
Accra
light rain
75.6 ° F
75.6 °
75.6 °
94 %
1.6mph
100 %
Fri
79 °
Sat
78 °
Sun
78 °
Mon
80 °
Tue
78 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways