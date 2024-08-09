Kwesi Arthur after sitting and reflecting on the advantages and disadvantages of dating Efia Odo has concluded that it was a bad move and no one should do that.

The Tema-based rapper and Efia Odo used to be an item some years ago but things didn’t go well leading to their break up.

Since their breakup, Efia Odo has been the one speaking and making allegations until now that Kwesi Arthur has responded to her in a tweet.

Well, Kwesi Arthur has advised upcoming musicians and men in general against dating ladies such as Efia Odo because they are going to drag their hard-earned reputation in the mud all in the name of chasing clout.

He warned that men should think very well before going for such ladies rather than think with their d*cks.

Kwesi Arthur posted: “Young men coming up in the industry or just in general please don’t think with your dick and disassociate yourself from any women who would use what you work so hard to build for yourself and family for social media clout.”

