It is a disgrace to give 50 cedis or less as offertory in church- Prophet Kumchacha

Self-acclaimed PRO for all Ghanaian men and women of God, Prophet Kumchacha has waded into the “I will not take 10 cedis or less as offertory” statement by Angel Obinim.

Adding his cent to the issue, Prophet Kumchacha said it is a disgrace for congregants to give 50 cedis or less as offertory in church.

Speaking in an interview on Hitz FM which Ghpage.com monitored, Prophet Kumchacha stated that prices of goods have skyrocketed, hence, the amount given as offertory should be increased.

Prophet Kumchacha noted that most people spend about 10 cedis as transportation to their churches, so, he does not see why they should give less than 50 cedis as offertory.

“What Bishop Obinim said is true. Prices of goods and services have increased. Even the transportation to church is more than 5 to 10 cedis. Yet during the offertory, you pay 2 cedis, 5, and 10 cedis?” he said.

When asked how much he thinks is okay, Kumchacha said “GH¢50 and above is okay”, adding “But you can’t go to church, sit in an air-conditioned auditorium with your iPhone 15 and iPhone 17 and when it’s time for offertory, you drop 5 cedis? That is a disgrace! You should better sit at home.”