It is a disgrace to wear Freemason suit- Blakk Rasta tells Otumfour

Controversial musician cum media personality, Blakk Rasta has scolded Asantehene, Otumfour Osei Tutu over his appearance at a recent event.

The Asantehene, as part of his birthday celebration, had a dinner with Freemasons which became the topic of town.

Even though the dinner with the Freemasons was a private event, it was strictly by invitation with no one being allowed to take pictures or videos, pictures and videos are still available online.

Reacting to the pictures and videos that have popped up online, Blakk Rasta has lambasted the Asantehene.

According to the controversial media personality, there was no need for Otumfour to appear in a Freemason suit, labeling that action as a disgrace.

Speaking on his UrbanBlend show on 3FM, Blakk Rasta said “Why should you dress in a suit, let alone a Freemason suit? You being the king of the Ashanti kingdom is not a joke. Freemason is a powerful ancient entity. Do we know what it means to say you would dress in a Freemason suit? I think it’s a disgrace. I’m not happy about this as a Pan-Africanist, a man who loves the culture of our great ancestors”.

“I think Asante people should start speaking with Otumfuo about this. I wouldn’t even have too much of a problem if you had worn your Kente and in your palanquin. Let the other Freemasons wear their Freemason garments,” the musician added.