The display of class, luxury and riches at #WHYFYNNAD23

- Advertisement -

Trending across social media platforms at the moment is #WHYFYNNAD23. The plush wedding has caught the attention of Users.

The display of glitz and glamour is unmatched. The elements of this wedding can be said to be best than any wedding that has so far happened in Ghana.

The ceremony features Whyfynn getting married to Akufo-Addo’s goddaughter, Queen Nadia today on Good Friday, April 7, 2023, in a plush ceremony.

Videos which have surfaced online show the groom riding in a convoy of expensive cars while the bride also descended from a Rolls Royce

The colourful wedding ceremony, held at Kempinski Hotel, saw the groom and his groomsmen display wealth.

They arrived at the venue in a convoy of luxurious vehicles. Among the cars were a number of Rolls Royce, Ferrari, Mercedes Benz G-Wagon, and others.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

Nadia Adongo Musah affectionately called Queen Nadia works at the office of the President of Ghana Akufo-Addo.

She is the deputy director of Diaspora Affairs at the office of the President.

Queen Nadia is behind most of the visits African American celebrities make to the Jubilee House when they visit Ghana

She’s played a major role in the marketing of Ghana as a destination for all blacks in Africa, America and Europe.

Why Fynn, on the other hand, is a businessman who is known in the entertainment space as one of the leading supporters of Shatta Wale.

He has been a benefactor to the Dancehall musician on many occasions. One instance was when he met Shatta in traffic and sprayed cash on him.

His love for luxury cars is well-known on social media. As far back as 2019, he owned a Rolls Royce which was mistaken to belong to Reverend Obofour.