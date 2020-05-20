Display COVID-19 dead bodies on live TV to show how serious it is -Alban Bagbin to Government

The Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament and Member of Parliament for Nadowli West Hon Alban Bagbin has advocated for a fear campaign by the government in the fight against coronavirus.

In his take, COVID-19 patients(both dead and alive) should be shown on national television to send a message that the virus is not a misconception as some people tend to believe.

Hon. Alban speaking on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, said his call was based on feedback he has received from the public.

He argued that will help wake people from their “slumber” and make them think that COVID-19 is real and dangerous.

To him from his observance, many people are still living their lives as if everything is still normal and are flouting the COVID-19 protocols.

Hon Alban Kingsford Sumani Bagbin speaking on the floor of parliament enunciated;

“In fact, I want to see on TV some evidence of death because when you state that this number of people are dead but they are not seeing anything like that [it will not give them the shock of their life].”

“I believe in the shock therapy. We need shock therapy to wake them up from slumber and make them know COVID-19 is real,”.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ghana has risen to 6,096 with 1,773 recoveries and 31 deaths.