It’s disrespectful – Strongman goes hard on Asantewaa over  “we make artist’s songs trend” comment

- Advertisement -

Rapper Strongman, real name Osei Kwaku Vincent has spit venom on TikTok star Asantewaa over her recent comments on UTV.

Asantewaa and other Tik Tok stars, on UTV’s United Showbiz, with one accord insinuated that they make artist’s songs trend thus they set the trend on their respective TikTok platforms before the song can ‘blow’.

This remark by the socialites landed them in trouble, particularly Asantewaa. She has had a fair share of trolls and blasts online.

Also Read: TikTok influencers are vital to our music industry – Mzvee

The newest to add his voice to the trending issue is the rap ‘show boy’ Strongman. In an interview with KooSebor on Pure FM, the ‘Sing Your Name’ crooner admitted that tiktokers are in a way influencing music but not playing a major role like how Asantewaa started earlier.

According to Strong, Asantewaa’s remark about they being the force behind making artists’ song trend is kind of disrespectful to the artist.

Watch the video below;