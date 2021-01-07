Another disruption in parliament as NDC MPs jubilate before vote counting ends (Video)

- Advertisement -

There is another disruption in parliament as members of the NDC parliament decided to jubilate even before the counting process ends.

They were heard shouting the name of Alban Bagbin as they jubilate.

It could be recalled that the NDC named Alban Bagbin as their speaker of parliament for the 8th parliament as against the NPP’s Mike Oquaye.

The counting process had to be halted for the NDC to calms down as they shouted for over 20 minutes in parliament.

The 8th Parliament of Ghana is voting to elect leadership for the next parliament and NDC and NPP have been fighting over who takes the Majority side.