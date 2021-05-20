Disturbing photos of Leticia Pinaman hanging at the dining hall lifeless

- Advertisement -

GhPage has intercepted some disturbing photos of young Leticia Kyere Pinaman, the 14-year-old Junior High School student who allegedly took her own life.

From photos obtained, the young schoolgirl had her tongue rolled out from her wide-opened mouth with her eyes closed. In all indications, she died in such a painful manner.

People are still left in shock. As it currently stands the real cause of Leticia’s death is a mystery yet to be uncovered.

There’s another school of thought that Pinaman did not take her own life but was murdered by someone in the school

Meanwhile, the management of the Miracle Junior High School in Sunyani in the Bono Region has released a statement in reactions to the viral story.

They urged the public to desist from peddling false information regarding the cause of death of one of their students, Leticia Kyere Pinaman.

In other news, the parents of the deceased have suspected foul play in the death of their daughter.

The father of Leticia, Mr Kyere revealed in an interview with Ghpage that someone has drawn their daughter’s blood and used it for their personal mission.

