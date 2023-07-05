Disturbing Video of kids throwing stones at an old man amid mocking him breaks heart; Netizens Cry

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Social media has indeed made us forget our manners and respect for the elderly.

Before the spread and addiction of this small ‘devil’ called the internet, the respect for grownups was high.

You could hardly hear or see any younger one disrespecting an elderly to talk of inflicting pain on them, You Dare Not!

But this generation we call the 21st Century is spoilt to the extent that they glorify disrespecting the elderly at the least chance and also post their lives on social media.

We have lost our conscience and morals now because of how we abuse the media.

You see someone suffering or in trouble and the best we can do is to film it for social media.

Immorality is at its peak and our culture, custom and identity have been downplayed and forgotten. Mercy

Well, a video that has taken a fast trend in the last few hours sees a group of kids inflicting pain on an elderly man who can pass as their Grandfather.

These kids were seen throwing stones at an old man who seemed unwell and going to his destination.

For reason yet unknown, these kids from nowhere attacked the man and started throwing stones at him and mocking him.

The man, on the other side, was helpless and tried to get the kids to stop but they wouldn’t.