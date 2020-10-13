The Ghanaian pastor who was in the news yesterday after a video of him popped shaving the pubic hairs around the private parts of his female congregants has finally spoken.

READ ALSO: Pastor shaves the pubic hair of female members of his church during a live sermon

In an exclusive interview with Rashad Kojo Emmanuel on Ghpage TV, Pastor Blinks admitted to shaving the pubic hair of his female members and it is not a movie.

He said the the ‘purification and deliverance’ service took place at “3tw3bo’ in the Western Region of Ghana where he has a branch of his church.

Pastor Blinks born Nana Mensah-Mark stated that shaving the women in the video as seen of him didn’t come from his own intuition but he was led by the spirit of God.

He boldly claimed it was a divine direction from God.

Bizarrely, Blinks told Rashad that the heavenly direction will aid members to get more money and accumulate wealth.

Shockingly, he also revealed that it’s more appropriate for a pastor to break the virginity of any woman so as to take away the curses that may be on the[woman].

“Pastors are supposed to break the virginity of 90% of women so as to purify them and open the portals of blessings in their lives…” Blinks said.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;

Unruffled about the backlash he has received on social media, Pastor Nana Mensah-Mark said he will once again hold same church service coming Sunday at one of his church branches.

The three days supernatural cleaning program starting this week Sunday will see many women being shaved and bathed right in church.

He promised to release the male version of the video that captures him shaving their pubic hairs.

Asked if what he’s doing goes contrary to Christianity, Blinks answered: “No it’s never destroying Christianity, God called me to do special direction as seen in the video.. everyone has their way of calling and this is mine.”

READ ALSO: Social media reacts to the video of a pastor shaving pubic hairs of female congregants