Divorce rumour: Medikal speaks on state of daughter, Island Frimpong

The supposed tension in the home of rapper Medikal and his wife Fella Makafui appears to intensify by the day, while their divorce rumours keep getting widespread.

From the deleting of all posts on Instagram followed by Fella also changing her name on Instagram, there have been enough clues for many to believe that the two might be calling their marriage off.

In a recent development, Medikal has spoken by his daughter island Frimpong and intimated that she would be fine regardless of how their relationship should pan out.

Following a history of the two nearly parting ways a few years ago, it is clear the situation could be getting out of hand.

For Medikal to speak about her daughter clearly explains how far the two have decided to go to supposedly end their marriage and go their separate ways.

Check out the screenshot below…

Most probably, Medikal would love to keep the child in the event of a divorce.

We can’t tell if the power couple is playing with our minds or not but their recent posts on social media hints that all is not well at home.

Just yesterday, Fella Makafui in a tweet revealed that she was about to take the hardest decision in her life.

Following her now-deleted tweet on the microblogging platform, fans and observers have started insinuating that trouble is looming over the inseparable couple.

Prior to this, some IG ghost bloggers have claimed on their various pages that Fella has caught Medikal cheating on her on several occasions and their marriage is on the brink of collapse.

Well, Medikal has also shared a very triggering post on his Snapchat which has courted massive attention on the social media platform.

According to the rapper, wives must be submissive, respectful, stressed free and appreciative.

Suddenly, Medikal has turned into a marriage counsellor and it’s believed his newly found ‘profession’ is a result of his bitter experience with Fella.

Is Fella Makafui the entire opposite of the qualities Medikal listed in his post, the reason he’s seeking a divorce as strongly speculated on social media?

Have the love they shared for each other abruptly met its untimely demise? Ah, well, what do I know, time will answer all these intense questions.

Read more…