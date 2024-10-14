Divorce Is A Transition Of Life And Not A Curse- Empress Gifty

Controversial but energetic Ghanaian Gospel musician, Empress Gifty has purgated the crudities of the mind of many Ghanaians, regarding the fallacy implanted in the minds of most that “Divorce” is a curse.

As a divorcee, Empress Gifty claims divorce is not a curse, but a transition of one’s life.

Speaking in an interview on Channel One TV’s entertainment and lifestyle show dubbed “Upside Down” hosted by both Nana Tuffour and Frema Adunyame, Empress Gifty recounted how divorcing her ex husband has helped her.

According to her, “I have learnt how to forgive. I have learnt how not t insult your husband- even when you are right. I have learnt how to keep quiet. And i have learnt how to pamper a man- because that is all they want”.

Meanwhile, the songstress heaped praises on her mother and aunty, saying that had it not being the duo, she would have lost her focus.

She said, “it was a tough decision. Always going to church and all of a sudden you have to stop, you have to sit home and have memories. But i had the right people around me. When you divorce and you don’t have the right people around you, you would lose focus. So my mother and my aunty called Mama G were there to support me”.

She added, “In our world now, when you go into a divorce, it’s like a curse but you see, it’s a transition of life. It is something bound to happen”.