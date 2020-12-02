type here...
Entertainment

DJ Alordia exposes Ayisha Modi over her claims Sarkodie has ignored Castro’s family

By Mr. Tabernacle
Sarkodie Alordia and Ayisha Modi
A renowned UK-based Ghanaian music promoter, Nii Ofori Tackie, popularly known in the Ghanaian showbiz circles as DJ Alordia has debunked Aisha’s claims by revealing how Sarkodie contributed heavy cash to support Castro’s family.

Aisha spoke on Okay FM in an interview over the weekend and described the Ghanaian rapper as “greedy”.

“Has he even given Castro’s mother GH500 before? This is a matter that has been on my heart for a long time and today I am asking him in your studio”.Ayisha quizzed.

Speaking, Aisha added that she is very close to the family, there’s nothing they will do that they won’t inform her.

And she can confirm that Sarkodie has not even called the woman Castro’s Mother) or gone to visit her before. None of the musicians in Ghana did so.

According to Aisha. Sarkodie should have boldly done something when the matter happened because their song ‘Adonai’ was number one.

The YouTube money, has he even given anyone some? But for me, when Sarkodie started his career, I knew he was greedy”.

However, according to Alordia who once held a fundraising campaign among Ghanaian musicians to donate to Castro’s family, Sarkodie was among the few contributors and paid a huge amount.

Speaking during a telephone interview with Sammy Baah Flex, he said Sarkodie gave a huge amount during the donation and it was only three musicians who gave the money including Shatta Wale and the other half of Hiplife group Nkasei.

This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

In our search, the ‘Adonai’ music video remains Sarkodie’s most viewed music video on YouTube and also holds the record as the most-watched Ghanaian music video on the platform as it has gathered over 77 million views.

Source:GHPAGE

