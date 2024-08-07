The video which was sighted on social media comes as a shock to many as the music weeks ago was in the news talking about suing the NPP flagbearer for using his song without his consent.

According to him, he is seeking Ghc10 million for damages and wouldn’t settle for anything less than the said amount.

Well being a campaign season, DJ Azonto joined some NPP party faithful on the street as the campaign for their Presidential candidate and Member of Parliament.

DJ Azonto happened to be one of the people in attendance took over the microphone and endorsed Dr Bawumia.

Watch the video below: