type here...
GhPageEntertainmentDJ Azonto chases NDC for $100 million for using his Fa No...
Entertainment

DJ Azonto chases NDC for $100 million for using his Fa No Fom song

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of NDC-and-DJ-Azonto
NDC-and-DJ-Azonto

Ghanaian hitmaker DJ Azonto is demanding $100 million from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for using his song without his consent.

According to the DJ-turned-musician in a press statement the NDC in one of their campaign tours played his hit song Fa no Fom without seeking his approval.

He went on to say that because of the failure of the party to seek his approval before using his song, he is therefore demanding $100 million from the party for copyright infringement.

The statement reads; “The Rolls Royce Family, management of DJ Azonto, wishes to officially address the recent developments regarding the use of DJ Azonto’s hit song “Fa No Fom” during the National Democratic Congress (NDC) campaign. Currently known as Ice Boss, DJ Azonto’s chart-topping single, which has captured the hearts of millions, was played at an NDC rally without prior authorization from the artiste or his management. In light of this, Ice Boss, through his management, is seeking a compensation of $100 million from the NDC for the use of his intellectual property.”

Read the full statement below:

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Accra
overcast clouds
75.6 ° F
75.6 °
75.6 °
94 %
2.2mph
100 %
Tue
82 °
Wed
80 °
Thu
80 °
Fri
81 °
Sat
81 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways