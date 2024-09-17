Ghanaian hitmaker DJ Azonto is demanding $100 million from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for using his song without his consent.

According to the DJ-turned-musician in a press statement the NDC in one of their campaign tours played his hit song Fa no Fom without seeking his approval.

He went on to say that because of the failure of the party to seek his approval before using his song, he is therefore demanding $100 million from the party for copyright infringement.

The statement reads; “The Rolls Royce Family, management of DJ Azonto, wishes to officially address the recent developments regarding the use of DJ Azonto’s hit song “Fa No Fom” during the National Democratic Congress (NDC) campaign. Currently known as Ice Boss, DJ Azonto’s chart-topping single, which has captured the hearts of millions, was played at an NDC rally without prior authorization from the artiste or his management. In light of this, Ice Boss, through his management, is seeking a compensation of $100 million from the NDC for the use of his intellectual property.”

