DJ Azonto for the first time EVER sends a positive & deep message to Medikal over the marital saga

Amid Medikal’s ongoing divorce drama, fellow musician DJ Azonto has stepped in to console him.

DJ Azonto expressed deep care and concern for the rapper, emphasizing their long-standing friendship and his admiration for Medikal’s wisdom.

He believes that Medikal and Fella Makafui’s marital issues can be resolved privately.

Drawing from his own experiences with marital challenges, DJ Azonto advised the couple to handle family matters with discretion.

He urged Medikal to focus on his family and avoid airing their dirty laundry in public.

DJ Azonto reminded Medikal that challenges are common in marriage and encouraged him to address the issues with foresight.

He also noted that it is unnecessary to expose private matters, such as his wife’s surgery or personal habits, just because their marriage is struggling.

Despite the temptation to seek revenge, DJ Azonto urged Medikal to let go of “childish” issues for the sake of their daughter, Island.

DJ Azonto pleaded with him to give him one more hit song.

He encouraged Medikal to show strength and endurance as the head of the family.