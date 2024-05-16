DJ Azonto’s management demands $10 million compensation from Vice President Dr Bawumia for using his ‘Fa No Fom’ song without his consent

The management of Ghanaian Amapiano sensation Mark Kwesi Arthur, popularly known as DJ Azonto had issued a release demanding an amount from the Vice President of Ghana Dr Mahamudu Bawumiah.

According to the release by the record label, Rolls Royce Family, the Vice President of Ghana used DJ Azonto’s viral song “Fa No Fom” during his presidential campaign events in the North East Region, Nalerigu without their consent.

It further states that the video of the unauthorized song usage has gone viral on the internet which they say is further worsening the situation.

The management establishes that the unauthorized use of DJ Azonto’s song for campaign purposes is a clear indication of infringement of intellectual property.

As a result of this, the management demands compensation of $10 million from the vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.