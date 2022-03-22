type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentHilarious moment as DJ Cuppy pranks her billionaire dad, Femi Otedola with...
Entertainment

Hilarious moment as DJ Cuppy pranks her billionaire dad, Femi Otedola with fake rat

By Albert
DJ Cuppy pranks her billionaire dad, Femi Otedola with fake rat
- Advertisement -

Popular Nigerian disc jockey DJ Cuppy had her billionaire father, Femi Otedola, running helter-skelter for his life when he played a prank on him.

A video has emerged where DJ Cuppy uses a fake toy rat to get his father to jump out of his seat with apprehension.

Per the content of the video, DJ Cuppy had gone to see his father in the office, and as she was having a conversation with him, he dropped the toy rat and started running for help.

Femi Otedola also had to react with fear when she saw how her daughter was reacting.

According to the report, DJ Cuppy was rebuked by her father after he was told it was a prank.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, March 22, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    88.2 ° F
    88.2 °
    88.2 °
    70 %
    4.5mph
    20 %
    Tue
    87 °
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News