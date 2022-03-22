Hilarious moment as DJ Cuppy pranks her billionaire dad, Femi Otedola with fake rat

- Advertisement -

Popular Nigerian disc jockey DJ Cuppy had her billionaire father, Femi Otedola, running helter-skelter for his life when he played a prank on him.

A video has emerged where DJ Cuppy uses a fake toy rat to get his father to jump out of his seat with apprehension.

Per the content of the video, DJ Cuppy had gone to see his father in the office, and as she was having a conversation with him, he dropped the toy rat and started running for help.

Femi Otedola also had to react with fear when she saw how her daughter was reacting.

According to the report, DJ Cuppy was rebuked by her father after he was told it was a prank.