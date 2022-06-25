type here...
By Armani Brooklyn
Just about a week ago on UTV’s late-night entertainment show United Showbiz program, famed Ghanaian Tiktok star Asantewaa dropped a very controversial statement that has since received contrasting opinions from Ghanaians.

As bragged by Asantewaa, she and other popular Tik Tok stars, now have the Midas touch to affect the careers of artists by making their songs go viral.

READ ALSO: “Stop overrating yourselves, songs you promote die after a week” – Tik Tok stars told

Asantewaa argued that Tiktok now has become imperative to the growth of several brands, including the music and entertainment industry.

She further added that artists needed to add Tik Tok stars to their promotion itinerary by paying them to trend their songs because, without their efforts, their songs would not have made it to the top.

It is at the back of these debatable sentiments from Asantewaa that have raised eyebrows on the internet although some of her fans and Shatta Wale have also agreed with her comments.

Amidst the back and forth banter, DJ Nii Ayi Tagoe has also shared his two cents about Asantewaa’s open-to-discussion opinion.

READ ALSO: Shatta Wale supports Asantewaa’s TikTok comment

According to DJ Nii Ayi in an interview with Caleb Nii Boye on 3FM, Asantewaa’s comments should be regarded as senseless because before the emergence of Tiktok and the streaming era, Micheal Jackson, Daddy Lumba and co sold their records.

He went on to state with emphasis that Tiktokers promote themselves and not musicians hence Asantewaa should dead the school of thought that without Tiktok, artists can’t effectively promote their songs.

Watch the video below to know more…

Meanwhile, Asantewaa has begged for forgiveness for goofing after coming under severe backlashes and according to her, she was misquoted. READ MORE HERE

    Source:Ghpage

