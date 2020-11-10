type here...
DJ Switch flees Nigeria to seek asylum in Canada after #Endsars protest
DJ Switch flees Nigeria to seek asylum in Canada after #Endsars protest – Kemi Olunloyo

DJ Switch
According to information from Kemi Olunloyo, an Investigative journalist, Obianuju Catherine Udeh, professionally known as DJ Switch has fled Nigeria to seek asylum in Canada.

DJ Switch, one of the most vocal and conspicuous masterminds of the EndSARS protest sought the asylum after several attempts on her life after the killing of peaceful #EndSARS protesters in Lekki.

DJ Switch EndSars

The sensational disc jockey [DJ] revealed that soldiers shot at peaceful #ENDSARS protesters at Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos, and stated that they were sent to the protest ground on orders from above.

She made this known while speaking with the Sub-committee on International Human Rights of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Development of the Canadian parliament.

Switch recounted the incident that led to the deaths of about a dozen protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate.

She noted that the military opened fire on the protesters after creating a three-formation line. Debunking claims by the Nigerian Army that soldiers fired blank bullets into the air.

It was believed that she told the Canadian parliament that she counted not less than seven persons shot, adding that one of the soldiers threatened to shoot her.

She added that the first gunshot was heard from behind, adding that it was chaotic as people were running in different directions so as not to be hit by a bullet until it was announced that protesters should lie on the floor.

“I remembered the military came in first, they stopped shooting at some point and I walked up to one of them and I asked why he was shooting at us and he said he had express order from above, and I was coming too close to him and if I come too close, it would be considered an attack on him and he would have to shoot.

“It didn’t take another ten minutes, the shooting started again. I remember seeing seven people that have been shot down and we were telling people on my live Instagram to help us call an ambulance.”

“I have been on the move because they have been after my life. The first threat came in, I thought it was a joke, I sincerely thought it was a joke. Just as I was leaving, I got a phone call that I should leave the vicinity because there are military men at the hospital.

“I had to abandon my home, I moved from people’s home, and then just to get out of Nigeria. I am still travelling, and I am not done with my trip,” she said.

Kemi Olunloyo in a post asked other EndSARS protesters and leaders particularly the celebrities to flee as well else President Mohammadu Buhari will come after them.

Her tweet reads; “DJ Switch has already left Nigeria She’s already in asylum hearings in Canada so I hear. The rest of you PROTESTERS and those with that yellow logo on your DP keep waiting till Buhari arrests you. Trust me, we all love Nigeria but dead men can’t talk”.

Screenshot
Source:GHPAGE

