DJ Switch robbed cries on social media

Popular and young disc jockey DJ Switch born Erica Armah Bra-Bulu Tandoh has shared on social media that she has been robbed.

DJ Switch in announcing the sad news on her handle asked that anyone who took her items kindly return it to her since is in desperate need of all the things.

According to what we gathered, she lost her laptop which contains her songs together with some other items which aids her in her career as a DJ.

She posted: “I continue to pray that whoever stole my laptops with all my music and other Dj musical set items should please bring them back or drop them at @luvfm99.5 or @nhyira104.5fm switchup? ??”

See screenshot of her post below: