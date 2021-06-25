type here...
DJ Switch took you to America – Afia Schwar attacks Twene Jonas

By Qwame Benedict
Afia Schwarzenegger has taken to social media to beg the US embassy in Ghana to invite her for an appointment to expose some deals Ghanaian celebrities engage in when traveling to that country.

The controversial comedienne is currently having a fight with social media commentator Twene Jonas for attacking the king of the Ashanti Kingdom Otumfour Osei Tutu II.

According to a video she shared on her social media, she revealed that she is well informed on how Twene Jonas went to the United States where he calls Heaven.

In the video, she revealed that Twene Jonas had the opportunity to go to the US with the help of DJ Switch because he was her manager by then.

She also disclosed that Twene Jonas was nowhere to be found after they arrived.

Watch the video below:

Afia went on to say if she gets provoke by Twene Jonas she might drop more revelations that might even put the family of DJ Switch in problem.

