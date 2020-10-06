type here...
GhPage Sports DK Poison to receive his $45k loan Ghana took from him in...
Sports

DK Poison to receive his $45k loan Ghana took from him in 1976

Avatar
By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
DK Poison to receive his $45k loan Ghana took from him in 1976
D.K Poison and Nana Akuffo Addo
- Advertisement -

Veteran Ghanaian boxer D.K Poison after decades of fighting for his money owned him by the government would now be walking to the bank to smiling after the President gave his approval for the money to be paid.

Some four decades ago, during the Acheampong era D.K Poison had won a fight where he received huge amount of money for winning.

The Acheampong government which was going through financial difficulties by then and thought it wise to take a loan from the boxer.

He willingly gave out the money they requested but two years down the line, the Acheampong government got overthrowned making it impossible for him to get back the loan he gave to the government.

Since then he has been moving to the seat of government to request his money from them but none of the government has been able to pay him his money because according to them there are no documents to back his claim.

He even granted various radio and television interviews where he called on people to help him retrieve the money owned him by the state.

A new directive from the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo has ordered the finance minister to pay back the boxer his $45k.

Read the letter below:

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, October 6, 2020
Accra
few clouds
84.2 ° F
84.2 °
84.2 °
70 %
2.5mph
20 %
Tue
84 °
Wed
83 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
80 °
Sat
82 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

List of 6 Ghanaian musicians who manage fellow musicians & are successful at it

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
Music is an art form and cultural activity whose medium is sound organized in time. The music they say is food to the soul. Musicians...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News