It appears Ghanaian are set to witness another beef between two of Ghana’s loud-mouth individuals on social media. Akuapem Poloo and DKB are at it again and its promises to be ‘violent’

It’s currently unknown what the issue really is but DKB is accusing Akuapem Poloo of of gossiping about him to some people.

SEE ALSO: My age mates have nothing to offer – Salma Mumin

DKB claims he has been trying to reach Akuapem Poloo for days now for clarification but she has been avoiding his calls and text messages.

The Ghanaian comedian warned Akuapem Poloo to stop all the lies she is telling people about him or he will deal with her drastically.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

Well, Akuapem Poloo being Akuapem Poloo did not let the matter rest. She came out very hard and gave DKB a strong warning too.

SEE ALSO: I arrived in Ghana with just GHS250 to start my career – Wendy Shay reveals more

According to Akuapem Poloo who is currently in Nigeria, if DKB does not take care, she will expose him even further and will reveal what happened between him, Nana Aba Anamoah, and Pappy Kojo.

Poloo boasted that she is one person who never lies and says things like it is so DKB should be very careful when issuing threats to her.

Rosemond Brown aka Akuapem Poloo gave DKB 24 hours to come out and apologize to her all face her wrath.

She even threatened to go live on social media later today and expose DKB if he does not come out and apologize to her

SEE ALSO: Photo of the KNUST girl who was captured giving Jay Bahd BJ pops up online

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

Well, we will definitely wait for the supposed exposé from Akuapem Poloo. We will keep you updated.