DKB pleads with Efia Odo not to remove her pants and show nipples again

Derrick Kwabena Bonney aka DKB has reacted to Efia Odo’s recent ambassadorial deal with Euro Decor advising her to be decent.

It will be recalled months back, Efia Odo and the comedian were at each other’s neck for apparently what Efia Odo had said about Ghanaian celebrities not been paid well.

Efia Odo in that statement said even the McDonalds worker in the United States of America is well paid better than Ghanaian celebrities. This did not go down well with DKB as he replied the model by saying she is a pant remover and nipple shower.

DKD added then that no company will employ her if she keeps removing and showing her nipples as if she is doing audition for a porn movie.

Months after, with this new development as Efia has been signed by Euro Decor, DKB has been speaking after Efia Odo was unveiled by the company as a brand ambassador where Efia was seen dressed very decently.

DKB took to instagram and had this to say, SCREENSHOT BELOW: