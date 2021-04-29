- Advertisement -

According to Akuapem Poloo, she has not received any money or whatsoever from Derrick Kobbinah Bonney-DKB, others except Those Called Celebs.

In a video shared on her page, the convicted actress cleared the air over some issues that have gone viral and tarnishing her image.

She said before and after her sentencing, she has not received any cash from people who claim to have sent her some token for her upkeep.

Akuapem Poloo who was displeased with the pressure from donors for her not showing appreciation to them over their donation said none of their donations has reached her.

The actress said she has been receiving calls from the UK, US and other places from people who are angry with her.

She singled out one woman ( Maa Alice) who called her and blasted her for being an ungrateful being after sending her an amount of Ghc4000.

Akuapem Poloo revealed that the woman said she gave DKB the said amount of money to be given to her. But to date that she has not received that amount from DKB.

Poloo disclosed that DKB has not been picking up her calls.

Remember, when Akuapem Poloo, was sentenced to 90 days imprisonment, DKB raise funds on her support to assist her son and her mother.

DKB posted a mobile money number on social media. Lots of people donated money to support Akuapem Poloo while she was in court battling her judgment.

Listen to Akuapem Poloo below;