DKB shades Sarkodie for remaining quiet over Nana Addo's incompetence
Entertainment

DKB shades Sarkodie for remaining quiet over Nana Addo’s incompetence

By Armani Brooklyn
DKB shades Sarkodie for remaining quiet over Nana Addo's incompetence
DKB has called out Sarkodie’s hypocrisy concerning his quietness over Nana Addo’s serial incompetence.

Sarkodie who was very vocal during John Mahama’s era is now deaf and dumb notwithstanding how worse things have turned out to be under Nana Addo.

During John Maham’s time as the president of the republic, Sarkodie released a couple of diss songs to make the NDC government unpopular.

Songs like ‘The Economy, Inflation, and Dumsor‘ were all released by the award-winning rapper to address the economic hardships.

Due to how he used to criticize John Mahama day and night over his incompetence, many Ghanaians were expecting him to do the same to Nana Addo but unfortunately, his mouth is filled to the brim hence he can’t talk.

Taking to Twitter to register his displeasure over Sarkodie’s loud silence, DKB shared a short snippet from Sarkodie’s happy song where he was praising Nana Addo.

As fumed by DKB, if it was John Mahama win power now, Sarkodie would have released over 200 songs to address the severe economic crisis.

If this be John Mahama time like he drop 200singles, 4 mixtapes, 7 EPs, 10 LPs and 56 remixes on the economic mess we Dey face. Na joke oooo

    Source:Ghpage

