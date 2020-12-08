DKB slams Ayawaso West Wuogon constituents for voting against Dumelo

- Advertisement -

DKB has descended on the constituents of Ayawaso West Wuogon for denying John Dumelo a seat in Parliament after his immense contribution to the community.

The comedian in trolling the aspiring Member of Parliament said that Dumelo had been done in by the Ayawaso West community after he invested his money and energy in soliciting for their votes.

DKB teased that the fact that Dumelo after distributing 4000 laptops did not get 4000 votes in return was sad.

However, Dumelo has been commended by many for giving Maa Lydia, the incumbent MP, a run for her money and getting an appreciable number of votes.

Since results from the collation center in the constituency started coming out and Lydia leaped ahead, Dumelo has been heavily trolled on social media.

Videos of the actor and businessman restless at a collation center have gone viral with people making all kinds of memes out of it.

However, DKB joked that coming from an upscale society, the rich constituents discriminated against Dumelo because he was a middle-class citizen.

”Wicked people. So you people are rich. You are in an upscale society so can’t a normal person lead you? Are you people richer than American millionaires? Was Barack Obama not their President? Is he a millionaire?”, he teased.

Nonetheless, John Dumelo representing the NDC refused to be lightwork for the incumbent MP as he garnered 37,778 votes to Maa Lydia’s 39,851 in the area.