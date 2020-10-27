Don’t do anybody’s dirty work – Joe Mettle advises youth ahead of general elections

- Advertisement -

Gospel Musician Joe Mettle has advised the youth to refrain from violent activities before, during and after the 2020 General Elections.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM he explained that citizens will have nowhere to call home if Ghana is destroyed because of an individual’s political ambition.

“Please hold the peace. Don’t do anybody’s dirty work for them. Don’t allow anybody to push you into doing something that they will not do,” Joe Mettle stated.

His comment comes after some members of two political parties the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) clashed on Sunday, October 25.

In a number of video clips widely shared on social media platforms, the supporters of the two main parties were seen throwing bottles as well as hurling stones and insults at each other.

READ ALSO: NPP and NDC supporters in a bloody clash at Jamestown in Accra(Video)

Joe Mettle told the host, Andy Dosty, that he was surprised to see young people go after each other as they did.

The violence, he explained, starts small and escalates, therefore “we shouldn’t ignore some of them. Ghana is ours, if we destroy it we will have nowhere else to go.”

The ‘Bo Noo Ni’ hitmaker believes it is necessary that citizens report anyone they know has plans to disrupt the peace in the country.

Joe Mettle urged young men and women to help Ghana sustain the peace it has enjoyed throughout its elections.