Do I Look Like The Type That Will Suffer To Get A Husband?- Efia Odo Fires Ghanaians

Video vixen, Efia Odo does not feel okay with how Ghanaians are treating her with contempt.

Efia Odo has replied to netizens who have always stated that she needs to pray a lot before she could get a man to lead her to the alter.

To many, the video vixen is not a marriage material due to how she carries herself and does her things.

Reacting to comments of that sort, Efia Odo got angry and fired shots at netizens who gave out such comments.

Efia Odo claims if she wants to be lead to the alter, she would have been lead to long time ago, claiming numerous men have approached her with such intentions.

She noted that she does not need prayers as many have said before she can get a man to marry her.

She said, “Those saying I will have to do prayers and fasting before getting a man to marry. Take a good look at me, do I look like the type that will suffer to get a husband? N1ggas are lined up in my dm waiting for me to accept their proposal. I am a bad b!tch so why will I get a man?”