For the past 4 days now, the debate about the legalisation and criminalization of LGBTQ in Ghana has been leading several discussions on social media and in both print and broadcast media.

This follows after Nana Addo failed to make a firm and clear statement on Ghana’s current stance on LGBTQ during Kamala Harris’ visit to Ghana.

According to Nana Addo, the attorney general has been advised to peruse the bill to ensure that portions that infringe on the rights of individuals are taken out.

Akufo-Addo maintained that until the bill was finalized in parliament and his assent was finally given, he could not categorically state if the activities of LGBTQ people in Ghana would be legalized or not.

Kamala Harris insisted that the rights of all be protected regardless of their sexuality and that equality is championed by the government so as not to make laws that violate the freedom of others.

Although Akufo-Addo did not emphatically state the stance of the government, he admitted that proportions of Ghanaians want the anti-gay bill passed and he would see how it goes in the fullness of time, when all the processes have been concluded.

Reacting to this, Nana Yaa Brefo has advised members of the LGBTQ community to enjoy themselves in tier rooms for tier own peace and safety.

Speaking in an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM Nana, Yaa Brefo maintained that the suggestion that it must be legalized in Ghana is completely needless.

Nana Yaa Brefo went further to advise the people who engage in such acts to do so in the privacy of their homes if they feel that is what they want and not try to be public about it.

She added that in a lot of homes, many things happen in people’s bedrooms, which might be more dangerous than what the people with LGBTQ+ are demanding but no one speaks about it because they have not seen it.

