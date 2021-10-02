Don’t allow one thief to stop you from doing good – A Plus urges Nana Aba Anamoah

- Advertisement -



Political activists and musician Kwame A Plus has entreated ace broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah to rescind her decision not to help people in desperate need.

Nana Aba’s decision stems from a disappointing news she received about how a young man she helped secure a job.

According to Nana Aba, the man had been unemployed for 6 years despite possessing a master’s degree. Out of good will, she decided to use her connection in high places to get him employed by one of her friends.

But in turn, the man teamed up with two of his colleagues to steal close to GHC100,000 from his employer who offered him a job worth a monthly remuneration of paid GHC4,500.

A betrayed Nana Aba took to social media to share her disappointment and vowed to end her good deeds to retained her hard-earned reputation.

But A-Plus believes the heartbreaking experience should rather encourage Nana Aba to do more for others.

In his view, the bad attitude of one person should not stop her from extending helping hands to hundreds in dire need of support

He wrote: “You can’t be so done my dear. You’ve helped over hundred people. One thief can’t spoil the chances of another good hundred people.”