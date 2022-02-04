“Do not tax us when you have not made our lives better” – Shatta Wale fumes over E-LEVY [Video]

- Advertisement -

Shatta Wale in a reactionary video to the controversial E-LEVY which is yet to be rolled out has asked the government to take the concerns of the people into consideration first.

According to him, the government should not be emboldened in political power to force the E-LEVY down the throat of suffocating Ghanaians.

Shatta Wale said until the system was made bearable and conducive for Ghanaians, it was inappropriate for the government to think of implementing the e-LEVy which will further worsen the living conditions of Ghanaians.

He likened the situation in Ghana to other countries where citizens pay Digital Service Tax (E-LEVY) and made the argument that the government should be focused on making the lives of Ghanaians better before taxing them.