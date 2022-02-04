type here...
GhPageEntertainment"Do not tax us when you have not made our lives better"...
Entertainment

“Do not tax us when you have not made our lives better” – Shatta Wale fumes over E-LEVY [Video]

By Albert
- Advertisement -

Shatta Wale in a reactionary video to the controversial E-LEVY which is yet to be rolled out has asked the government to take the concerns of the people into consideration first.

According to him, the government should not be emboldened in political power to force the E-LEVY down the throat of suffocating Ghanaians.

Shatta Wale said until the system was made bearable and conducive for Ghanaians, it was inappropriate for the government to think of implementing the e-LEVy which will further worsen the living conditions of Ghanaians.

He likened the situation in Ghana to other countries where citizens pay Digital Service Tax (E-LEVY) and made the argument that the government should be focused on making the lives of Ghanaians better before taxing them.

 

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, February 4, 2022
    Accra
    haze
    88.2 ° F
    88.2 °
    88.2 °
    62 %
    2.9mph
    11 %
    Fri
    88 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    86 °
    Mon
    85 °
    Tue
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News