Adwoa Safo warns Kyei-Mensah not to call her phone again as major cracks in the NPP are exposed

Dome-Kwabenya MP told Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu not to call her phone again, according to First Deputy Speaker Joseph Osei Owusu.

According to him, the MP has stated that she prefers to interact with him via text messages.

The Bekwai MP stated that this came up when he inquired about her colleague the last time, but could not specify when that was.

In an interview with Pure FM, he admitted that the MP’s absence is harming government and parliamentary operations, but that they hope she returns soon to guarantee the economy runs well.

“The Majority Leader used to communicate with her frequently, but the last time he [Majority Leader] told me she said he shouldn’t call again and instead send her messages, which she responds to but not phone calls.

“In our strategy, we have taken it as going to rescue a kidnapped person, you presume she is dead, but if you go and she is alive, it is God’s grace, and it adds to your gains, so that is our approach.” So, for the time being, we don’t consider her a member of our team,” he continued.

The politician has been chastised for failing to perform her legislative duties, with reports that she has pledged not to return until she is given a leadership position in the August House.

This has enraged some NPP members and colleagues, who are asking for her dismissal.

Comfort Duyoe Cudjoe, an Ada MP, claims the ‘attack’ on her was planned because she is a woman, and that it could never be done to any of the men on the Majority side.

The legislator has been chastised for failing to perform her legislative duties. As a result, Madam Cudjoe has stated that she will not support any motion in parliament calling for Miss Safo’s dismissal.

She has now advised the New Patriotic Party’s rank-and-file to undertake more consultations, particularly with the MP, to determine the true nature of the matter before making any noise.