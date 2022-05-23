- Advertisement -

Fast-rising Ghanaian musician Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kwaku Frimpong popularly known as Black Sherif has replied Blakk Rasta over his ‘one way artist’ comment.

In an interview on Citi TV, the ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ hitmaker recounted his journey since he started music in SHS before hitting the limelight.

Black Sherif indicated that his hard work has gained him this success and not luck as asserted by Blakk Rasta.

“Man did not just pull up and start the music. We have been on the road for a time. We started when no one was there. I will not trust his words. He is only talking about what he has seen.

I do not think that it is luck that has brought me this far. There is luck and grace, but you cannot underestimate someone’s hard work. I am not offended one bit”, Black Sherif replied.

ALSO READ: Black Sherif is likely to be a one way artiste -Blakk Rasta

This comes after Blakk Rasta said in an interview that Black Sherif is likely to be a one-way artiste.

He added that Black Sherif’s rise to fame is just luck and should concentrate on not churning out similar songs.

Below are some reactions from social media users after Black Serif’s reply;

blownafrica wrote; “Best reply trust me mans been traveling doing lowkey shows common hustling now una say na luck anyways luck must play as grace e no go far, but mans music no be one way tho ??”.

wizo_baba added; “This guy go go far Gh out dated celeb don’t know how to talk on media they just open waaa this guy is been accepted world wild 9ja did the most to promote his songs the only thing Gh celeb should be doing now is to promote him more not look for fault here in 9ja we have never seen his music as one way bro is so humble to answer the way he to that old guy spitting shit about his song being one way ?? to 9ja and Gh”.

waist.sexy stated; “This young man has so much depth, I wish him a long and successful career Reply”.

rapson_j said; “Lucky Dube songs sound almost the same but he hit the globe ? so I don’t agree with Black Raster. No”.

ahmeddiallo_ commented; “I think there’s no right way to do art. He has the right to be one way two ways or three ways”.

popcaanmusic had this to say; “Can’t stop the traveler”.