Kumawood actress Maame Serwaa has clapped back at critics saying she has gone under the knife to get her current body shape.

The actress who has been off the screens for some time surfaced with a banging body with huge boobs and backside.

For some months now, she has been teasing fans and netizens with her new body.

But some netizens are of the belief that she has gone in for liposuction because nothing about her in the past suggested she could get such a body.

But she has reacted to it with a post on social media saying that people should continue being themselves because the people criticizing them today won’t follow them into the grave when they die.

She posted: “Guess what? Life will still go on. So please, do you, do whatever you wanna do for yourself so far it makes you happy. Don’t bother how people feel about it. When you die, they won’t die with you. Their lives will continue without you.”

