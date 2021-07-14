type here...
GhPageEntertainmentDo you and forget what others say - Maame Serwaa
Entertainment

Do you and forget what others say – Maame Serwaa

By Qwame Benedict
Do you and forget what others say - Maame Serwaa
Maame Serwaa
- Advertisement -

Kumawood actress Maame Serwaa has clapped back at critics saying she has gone under the knife to get her current body shape.

The actress who has been off the screens for some time surfaced with a banging body with huge boobs and backside.

For some months now, she has been teasing fans and netizens with her new body.

But some netizens are of the belief that she has gone in for liposuction because nothing about her in the past suggested she could get such a body.

But she has reacted to it with a post on social media saying that people should continue being themselves because the people criticizing them today won’t follow them into the grave when they die.

She posted: “Guess what? Life will still go on. So please, do you, do whatever you wanna do for yourself so far it makes you happy. Don’t bother how people feel about it. When you die, they won’t die with you. Their lives will continue without you.”

See screenshot of the post below:

Maame Serwaa
Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, July 14, 2021
Accra
broken clouds
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
78 %
4.8mph
75 %
Wed
81 °
Thu
81 °
Fri
80 °
Sat
77 °
Sun
80 °

TRENDING

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News