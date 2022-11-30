type here...
Manhyia Hospital doctor didn’t prescribe wrong medicine – Junior Doctors

By Kweku Derrick
Alex Opoku Mensah Manhyia hospital
Alex Opoku Mensah Manhyia stormed the Manyhia Hospital to confront a nurse on duty
The Junior Doctors’ Association has disputed claims that a doctor at the Manhyia District Hospital gave a wrong prescription leading to an altercation between a doctor and a nurse.

On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, an audio recording of Mr Alex Opoku-Mensah, the Ashanti Regional Director of the National Service Secretariat (NSS) and father of the medical officer verbally abusing the nurse surfaced online.

Eyewitnesses claimed, the medical officer prescribed the wrong dosage for a two-year-old convulsion patient. The nurse upon noticing the medical blunder called the doctor on phone to return to the facility to rectify the wrongful medication.

Sources say the house officer took offense and reported the issue to her dad who later visited the health facility to angrily insult the nurse.

But reacting to the incident, the Junior Doctors’ Association says the allegations of a wrongful prescription against the said doctor are untrue.

In a press statement, the association said the reports seek to bring the professional competence of the doctor into disrepute.

“The doctor did not review any child on the surgical ward on the day in question. No prescription was written for a child by the doctor on the said date and therefore she could not have prescribed a wrong dosage.

“The doctor correctly prescribed an Intravenous fluid for an adult patient on the surgical ward. The non-availability of the Intravenous fluid prescribed prompted the nurse to call the doctor to delete it from the system to avoid extra billing.”

Nonetheless, Mr Opoku-Mensah has rendered an unqualified apology for verbally abusing a nurse at the Manhyia Hospital.

In a Facebook post, Mr Opoku-Mensah said the modus operandi he employed in handling the friction between his daughter who is a doctor and the nurse “has never been my style.”

Meanwhile, the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) has since issued a statement calling for the immediate removal of the NSS boss.

While the National Service Scheme has initiated investigations into his conduct.

    Source:GHPage

