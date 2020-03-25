Doctor dies from coronavirus after helping others recover from the virus

A doctor identified as Dr. Usama Raz,26, from Pakistan has met his untimely death after dying in his line of duty helping to fight deadly coronavirus.

According to information gathered, Dr. Usama Raz used all his energy to test and treat coronavirus patients and in the process got affected which eventually led to his death.

Also Read: Ps. Brian Amoateng apologizes for his not the church responsibility to provide hand sanitizers to its members’ comment

Friends of the deceased doctor have taken to social media to celebrate him.

@_SJPeace: “This is Dr. Usama Riaz. He spent past weeks screening and treating patients with Corona Virus in Pakistan. He knew there was no PPE. He persisted anyways. Today he lost his own battle with coronavirus but he gave life and hope to so many more. Know his name.”

@AhmedAlwayz: “He was just 26 years old, a Medical Doctor by profession, Dr. Usama Riaz was a courageous citizen of Pakistan. He knew the danger he was getting into but till his last breath, he tried his best. May he RIP.”