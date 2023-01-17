Scores of hard-pressed Ghanaian youths are scrambling for fertility hospitals to donate their sperm after reports of large amounts of money being paid to donors.

A Ghanaian young man made the revelation in a special feature by TV3 that went viral on social media after disclosing that he donates sperm for a fee of GH¢2,500 every week.

The feature by Emmanuel Samani dubbed “Man Assisted Babies” was aired on the primetime news programme News360 Saturday, January 14, 2023.

The film was aimed at exploring semen and egg donations in Ghana which has become the means of survival for many unemployed youths who have to make ends meet.

"I donate my sperm for GHC 2500 every week " – Curtis Jackson



Would you consider donating yours as well if you had the opportunity? Share your thoughts with us.#TV3NewsGH #3NewsGH pic.twitter.com/NVZdEc7Cd2 — #[email protected] (@tv3_ghana) January 15, 2023

Following the broadcast, a number of youths have been scouring for health facilities in the business to empty their scrotal sacks in exchange for their financial freedom.

To this end, a Ghanaian health educator and researcher identified as Dr Paul Adu has taken to Twitter to share a list of fertility hospitals to save many the headache.

Below are 8 fertility hospitals, according to Dr Adu, who may be of help with sperm donation and their locations.

On the back of publicly sharing the afore information, Dr Adu in a subsequent tweet revealed that he has received over 600 messages in his DMs from men who seriously want to donate their sperms for money.

He bemoaned how Ghana’s economic hardship and rising rate of unemployment has reached an alarming level “where the youth have to donate their semen to put food on their tables.”