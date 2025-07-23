type here...
Doctor & nurse sacked for office romance

By Armani Brooklyn
Doctor nurse

A viral video which is trending on X (formerly Twitter), captures a private moment between a doctor and a nurse who were filmed engaging in an office romance.

The trending footage, which has already surpassed one million views, shows the two medical professionals intimately kissing and cuddling while on duty.

The video has triggered intense reactions online, with many questioning the ethics and professionalism of their conduct within a healthcare setting.

Doctor nurse

What has further fueled the controversy are unconfirmed reports suggesting that both the doctor and nurse involved are married.

The identities of the individuals have not yet been made public, but the clip has ignited a broader conversation on social media regarding workplace relationships, especially within sensitive environments like hospitals.

The incident is said to have happened inside one of the hospitals in the US and was recorded by a patient who later published it on the internet.

