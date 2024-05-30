The doctor who said I would die at age 20 is now dead- Nacee

Ghanaian gospel musician, Nacee has recounted how a doctor predicted his death when he was young.

Speaking in an interview on Hitz FM monitored by Ghpage.com, Nacee said he was diagnosed with sickle cell at a very young age.

According to him, after the diagnosis, the doctor predicted that he would die before age 20, or at most, age 22.

“The doctor said I would die at the age of 20 or 22 because I was diagnosed with sickle cell at a tender age”, he said.

The musician disclosed that in 2024, the doctor who predicted his death is dead, whilst he is still alive.

Nacee attributed his survival to the fact that he is a staunch Christian and worships God a lot.

“I was saved by God, while in church one day, my pastor did an altar call after preaching and I wondered why I was sick when God had taken all our sickness away. I decided to get up and go forward with faith. After the pastor prayed and anointed me, till today, I have never taken any medication nor fallen sick again,” he said.