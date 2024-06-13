Doctored chats plus others; Afiba and Celine may be alive as fresh chilling gist drops (Video)

Following the reported death of Afiba Tandoh and her friend Celine, Andrews Amaechi’s friend named Ben has come out to drop a set of hefty accusations.

According to Ben in a self-made video that has since gone viral on social media, Afiba Tandoh and Celine might still be alive.

Speaking in the video, Mr Ben accused Harriosn, the whistleblower of conniving with the police to steal Andrews Amaechi’s $50,000 as well as other expensive gadgets including mobile phones.

As wildly alleged by Ben, Harrison identified fake bodies as Afiba Tandoh and Celine.

In the explosive video, Ben accused Harrison of being a senior member of Mr Andrews Ameachi’s organ harvesting syndicate.

Mr Ben further asserted that they are still gathering information to know the exact whereabouts of Afiba Tandoh and Celine because he’s convinced they are still alive.

Watch the video below to know more…

