type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsDoctored chats plus others; Afiba and Celine may be alive as fresh...
News

Doctored chats plus others; Afiba and Celine may be alive as fresh chilling gist drops (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Afiba Tandoh

Following the reported death of Afiba Tandoh and her friend Celine, Andrews Amaechi’s friend named Ben has come out to drop a set of hefty accusations.

According to Ben in a self-made video that has since gone viral on social media, Afiba Tandoh and Celine might still be alive.

Speaking in the video, Mr Ben accused Harriosn, the whistleblower of conniving with the police to steal Andrews Amaechi’s $50,000 as well as other expensive gadgets including mobile phones.

READ ALSO: Afiba Tandoh’s obroni husband speaks for the first time; Goes deep into hookup rumours and other secrets

Last video Afiba Tandoh sent to her friend before she was allegedly murdered by the rich Nigerian man surfaces

As wildly alleged by Ben, Harrison identified fake bodies as Afiba Tandoh and Celine.

In the explosive video, Ben accused Harrison of being a senior member of Mr Andrews Ameachi’s organ harvesting syndicate.

Mr Ben further asserted that they are still gathering information to know the exact whereabouts of Afiba Tandoh and Celine because he’s convinced they are still alive.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Video of the lifeless body of the Naija rich man who kidnapped and murdered Afiba Tandoh and her friend

READ ALSO: Tragic! Decomposed bodies of missing girls found without heads and other body parts

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Thursday, June 13, 2024
Accra
scattered clouds
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
89 %
1.9mph
40 %
Thu
84 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
80 °
Sun
79 °
Mon
82 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways