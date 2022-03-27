type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsDoctor's dance celebration after successful surgery goes viral
News

Doctor’s dance celebration after successful surgery goes viral

By Albert
Doctor's dance celebration after successful surgery goes viral
- Advertisement -

After dancing energetically to celebrate a successful surgery, a medical doctor provoked varied comments on social media.

In the video, the health worker demonstrated popular Nigerian dancing routines, such as ‘shaku shaku,’ in a charming manner, earning the attention of his coworkers.

While demonstrating the legworks, the doctor was still clothed in a medical gown with a bouffant-style cap, face mask, latex gloves, and theatrical shoes.

The happy doctor danced on with blood-stained gloves while being hailed by a lady who could only be heard from behind the camera.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Sunday, March 27, 2022
    Accra
    clear sky
    88.2 ° F
    88.2 °
    88.2 °
    66 %
    4.2mph
    0 %
    Sun
    87 °
    Mon
    87 °
    Tue
    87 °
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    88 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News