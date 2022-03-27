Doctor’s dance celebration after successful surgery goes viral

- Advertisement -

After dancing energetically to celebrate a successful surgery, a medical doctor provoked varied comments on social media.

In the video, the health worker demonstrated popular Nigerian dancing routines, such as ‘shaku shaku,’ in a charming manner, earning the attention of his coworkers.

While demonstrating the legworks, the doctor was still clothed in a medical gown with a bouffant-style cap, face mask, latex gloves, and theatrical shoes.

The happy doctor danced on with blood-stained gloves while being hailed by a lady who could only be heard from behind the camera.