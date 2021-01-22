type here...
Doctors need GHc4000 to carry out a post-mortem on Ama Broni – Friend

By Qwame Benedict
Ama Broni
A close friend of Kasoa based slay queen Ama Broni has revealed in an interview that doctors are demanding an amount of Ghc 4000 before they can carry out a postmortem on her.

Ama Broni has been in the news for some days now after she died right after mounting the stage of a street carnival and twerking nak3d.

The close friend who has been identified as AB speaking in an interview disclosed that Ama Broni kicked the bucket excatly ten minutes after the arrived at the hospital.

AB who also doubled as the Grounds Manager at the event where the sad incident happened added that he was part of the people who rushed Ama Broni to the hospital.

He added that he even touched her and called out her name several times but she failed to respond.

AB however confirmed that the slay queen was electrocuted and not sexually harrassed as some people are saying.

Source:Ghpage

